UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 8,933 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:43 PM

Russia Registers 8,933 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 8,933 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 8,832 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,099,182, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russia registered 8,933 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 8,832 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,099,182, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 8,933 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,339 cases (15 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,876 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,842 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 841 new cases, up from 828 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 770 cases, up from 761 the day before.

The response center reported 393 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 394 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 122,660.

In the same 24 hours, 9,383 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 9,020 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,711,982.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Invites US to Invest in ..

3 minutes ago

Roscosmos Chief to Soon Hold Phone Talks With New ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end down

3 minutes ago

Govt disburses Rs 180 bln among 14.9 mln beneficia ..

5 minutes ago

District administration demolishes banned brick ki ..

5 minutes ago

Gunmen kidnapped 136 children Sunday in Nigeria: s ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.