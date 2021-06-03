Russia Registers 8,933 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 8,933 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 8,832 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,099,182, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russia registered 8,933 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 8,832 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,099,182, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 8,933 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,339 cases (15 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,876 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,842 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 841 new cases, up from 828 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 770 cases, up from 761 the day before.

The response center reported 393 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 394 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 122,660.

In the same 24 hours, 9,383 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 9,020 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,711,982.