UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 8,937 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:15 PM

Russia Registers 8,937 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 8,937 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 9,232 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 4,983,845, the federal response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russia registered 8,937 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 9,232 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 4,983,845, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 8,937 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,457 cases (16.3 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,954 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 3,312 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 815 new cases, down from 791 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 753 cases, up from 727 the day before.

The response center reported 389 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 396 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 117,739.

In the same 24 hours, 9,350 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, down from 9,983 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,601,120.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 102 more lives during last 24 hour ..

8 minutes ago

Agri dept seeks applications for paddy crop cultiv ..

3 minutes ago

Le Drian Calls for Resuming 'Real Political Proces ..

3 minutes ago

Internet upgrade breathes new life into rural area ..

33 minutes ago

UN marks World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dial ..

48 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 165.17 million

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.