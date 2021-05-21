Russia Registers 8,937 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 8,937 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 9,232 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 4,983,845, the federal response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russia registered 8,937 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 9,232 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 4,983,845, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 8,937 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,457 cases (16.3 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,954 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 3,312 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 815 new cases, down from 791 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 753 cases, up from 727 the day before.

The response center reported 389 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 396 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 117,739.

In the same 24 hours, 9,350 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, down from 9,983 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,601,120.