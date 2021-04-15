UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 8,944 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:39 PM

Russia Registers 8,944 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 8,944 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,326 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,675,153, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russia registered 8,944 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,326 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,675,153, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 8,944 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,110 cases (12.4 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase went up to 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,455 new coronavirus cases over the same period, up from 1,837 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 719 new cases, up from 712 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 565 new cases, down from 568 on Wednesday.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 398 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 399 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 104,398.

Total recoveries increased by 10,225 over the given period, up from 9,447 the previous day, and reached 4,301,448 in total.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

27 seconds ago

Hong Kong shares finish lower

5 minutes ago

Ramadan diet requires balanced calories divided be ..

14 minutes ago

Christchurch Mosque Shooter's Judicial Review Hear ..

5 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

5 minutes ago

Decision on Russian Defense Ministry's Office in S ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.