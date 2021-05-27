Russia Registers 9,039 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 9,039 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 8,373 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,035,207, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russia registered 9,039 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 8,373 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,035,207, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 9,039 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,293 cases (14.3 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 3,105 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,416 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 836 new cases, down from 839 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 735 cases, down from 744 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka autonomous region.

The response center reported 402 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 406 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 120,002.

In the same 24 hours, 9,759 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, down from 9,135 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,651,849.