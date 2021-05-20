Russia Registers 9,232 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 9,232 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 7,920 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 4,974,908, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russia registered 9,232 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 7,920 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 4,974,908, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 9,232 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,330 cases (14.4 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 3,312 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,096 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 791 new cases, up from 784 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 727 cases, up from 697 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 396 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 390 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 117,361.

In the same 24 hours, 9,983 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 9,561 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,591,770.