Russia Registers 9,270 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 9,270 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,731 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,814,558, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Russia registered 9,270 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,731 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,814,558, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 9,270 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,318 cases (14.2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase grew to 0,19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 3,208 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 2,662 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 737 new cases, up from 725 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 649 new cases, down from 651 on Friday.

The response center reported 392 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 397 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 110,520.

Total recoveries increased by 8,637 over the given period, up from 8,406 the previous day, and reached 4,436,583 in total.

