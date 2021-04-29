Russia Registers 9,284 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 9,284 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 7,848 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,796,557, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Russia registered 9,284 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 7,848 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,796,557, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 9,284 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,204 cases (13 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase grew to 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 3,215 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 1,840 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 716 new cases, down from 723 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 632 new cases, up from 612 on Wednesday.

No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Jewish Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 364 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 387 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 109,731.

Total recoveries increased by 8,442 over the given period, up from 8,420 the previous day, and reached 4,419,540 in total.