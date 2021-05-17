Russia Registers 9,328 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 9,328 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 8,554 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 4,949,573, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russia registered 9,328 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 8,554 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 4,949,573, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 9,328 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,556 cases (16.7 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.19 percent.

Moscow confirmed 3,573 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,789 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St.

Petersburg with 763 new cases, down from 767 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 701 cases, up from 672 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 340 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 391 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 116,211.

In the same 24 hours, 7,181 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, down from 8,573 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,563,254.