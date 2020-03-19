Russia Registers First Coronavirus Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:20 PM
Russia registered the first death of a patient infected with the coronavirus on Thursday, an elderly woman who had been hospitalised in Moscow, health officials said
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Russia registered the first death of a patient infected with the coronavirus on Thursday, an elderly woman who had been hospitalised in Moscow, health officials said.
The 79-year-old, who had tested positive, was hospitalised on March 13 and had several other conditions including diabetes and heart problems, Moscow's coronavirus response headquarters said on social media.