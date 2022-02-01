UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers New Record For Daily COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Russia confirmed 124,070 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, another daily record to date, taking the nationwide tally to 11,861,077, the official monitoring and response center said Monday

The nationwide death toll increased by 621 to 331,349, while the number of recoveries increased by 30,130 to 10,248,281.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 23,417 new cases, taking its total to 2,357,351.

According to official data, around 84 million Russians have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 79 million have been fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday there was no discussion of a nationwide lockdown in the country, despite the latest spike in cases.

Peskov added that the current vaccination rate "leaves much to be desired," and expressed hope that people would continue to get vaccinated to potentially reduce the number of COVID-19 related deaths.

