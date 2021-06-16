UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports 13,397 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:44 PM

Russia Reports 13,397 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 13,397 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which brought the cumulative total to 5,249,990, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russia registered 13,397 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which brought the cumulative total to 5,249,990, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 13,397 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,918 cases (14.3 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.26 percent.

Moscow confirmed 5,782 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 1,187 cases and St. Petersburg with 927 new cases.

The response center reported 396 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 127,576.

In the same 24 hours, 10,256 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, bringing the total to 4,828,500.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Military to Receive 4 Fifth-Generation Su- ..

2 minutes ago

China's industrial output up 8.8 pct in May

2 minutes ago

Shanghai gold futures close higher

2 minutes ago

Over 923 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administer ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines logs 5,414 new COVID-19 cases, death t ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow's Consumers Rights Watchdog Instructs Organ ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.