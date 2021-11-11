UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports 40,759 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 50 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:14 PM

Russia reports 40,759 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 40,759 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 8,952,472, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday

MOSCOW, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Russia confirmed 40,759 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 8,952,472, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll grew by 1,237 to 251,691, and the number of recoveries increased by 33,156 to 7,687,317.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 6,240 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,882,060.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Thursday that slightly more than half of the elderly population have been vaccinated nationwide.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday that the country's immunity rate currently stood at 48.4 percent.

She stressed that in order to raise the rate to 80 percent to achieve herd immunity, another 22 million people must be vaccinated and another nine million re-inoculated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Immunity Million

Recent Stories

Launching ceremony of a book named "Karachi Studen ..

Launching ceremony of a book named "Karachi Students on the March 1905 - 1946 au ..

15 minutes ago
 Iraq Evaluates Possibility of Sending Plane to Bel ..

Iraq Evaluates Possibility of Sending Plane to Belarus to Return Citizens - Poli ..

5 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Rizwan, Malik declared fit for ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Rizwan, Malik declared fit for second semi-final against Aus ..

31 minutes ago
 30,287 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

30,287 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

49 minutes ago
 6.1 magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, ..

6.1 magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no casualties reported

48 minutes ago
 Admin notifies Rs 10 rate of Roti, Rs 13 Naan

Admin notifies Rs 10 rate of Roti, Rs 13 Naan

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.