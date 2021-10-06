UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports More Than 900 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours For First Time

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 02:14 PM

Moscow, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Russia on Wednesday reported more than 900 daily coronavirus deaths for the first time, as the country struggles with stubbornly high infection rates driven by the Delta variant and low vaccination rates.

A government tally recorded 929 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, Russia's highest daily virus death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic.

