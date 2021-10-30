UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports New Record Of Daily COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:57 PM

Russia reports new record of daily COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 40,251 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the pandemic hit the country, taking the national tally to 8,472,797, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday

MOSCOW, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Russia registered 40,251 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the pandemic hit the country, taking the national tally to 8,472,797, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 1,160 to 237,380, and the number of recoveries increased by 28,909 to 7,331,424, according to the center.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 7,267 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,809,788.

The whole country entered a period of paid non-working days from Saturday to at least Nov. 7, during which all non-essential shops and businesses will be closed, and people are advised to limit travel.

