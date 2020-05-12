UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports Over 10,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 02:17 PM

Russia reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Russia has confirmed 10,899 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 232,243, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Russia has confirmed 10,899 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 232,243, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday.

The single-day increase has been over 10,000 for 10 consecutive days, the center's data showed.

The death toll grew by 107 to 2,116, while 43,512 people have recovered, including 3,711 over the last 24 hours, the statement said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, confirmed 5,392 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 121,301.

Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Tuesday that 251,011 people had been under medical observation as of Monday.

More than 5.8 million lab tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country so far, it added.

The period of non-working days, which has lasted for six weeks, ended from Tuesday for the whole country and for all sectors of the economy, President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

"But the fight against the pandemic is not over. Its danger persists, even in territories where the situation is relatively favorable," he warned in a televised address to the nation.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COAS General Bajwa expresses concerns over attack ..

17 minutes ago

Violence flares in Afghanistan as hospital, funera ..

1 minute ago

Shanghai to hold ChinaJoy expo in July as schedule ..

1 minute ago

MCI prepared to tackle COVID-19, says Mayor

1 minute ago

Over 10,000 Thais return home from neighboring cou ..

1 minute ago

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khu ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.