UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports Record Covid Deaths And Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia reports record Covid deaths and cases

Russia on Saturday reported a record 1,075 Covid deaths in 24 hours as Europe's hardest hit country with dramatically low vaccination rates braces for nationwide curbs from next week

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Russia on Saturday reported a record 1,075 Covid deaths in 24 hours as Europe's hardest hit country with dramatically low vaccination rates braces for nationwide curbs from next week.

Despite multiple pleas from President Vladimir Putin and the availability of the home-grown Sputnik V vaccine, only 36 percent of Russians are fully vaccinated.

According to fresh government figures, the country saw a record 37,678 new virus cases on Saturday.

This brings the official death toll to 229,528 -- the highest on the continent -- even as authorities are accused of vastly downplaying the effects of the pandemic.

Figures by statistics agency Rosstat paint a far darker picture, suggesting that more than 400,000 people had died from coronavirus by the end of August.

Moscow -- the epicentre of Russia's outbreak -- will shut non-essential services between October 28 and November 7.

Putin also ordered a nationwide paid week off starting October 30 to curb fast spreading infections.

The Kremlin said the 69-year-old will have no in-person meetings during the non-working period.

Putin this week linked Russia's high death rates to what he called an "unfortunately" low vaccination rate and urged Russians to show "responsibility" and get the jab.

Although it is being used in dozens of countries, Sputnik V is not approved by the EU or by the World Health Organisation.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Died Vladimir Putin August October November National University From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s judoka featured in waxwork museum Madam ..

UAE&#039;s judoka featured in waxwork museum Madame Tussauds Dubai

13 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Writers Fo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Writers Forum “Literature of Pakistan: ..

23 minutes ago
 PHA to plant 1.7m flowers during next five months

PHA to plant 1.7m flowers during next five months

2 minutes ago
 Canada's COVID-19 new cases continue declining

Canada's COVID-19 new cases continue declining

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 6,630 new COVID-19 infections, 78 ..

Malaysia reports 6,630 new COVID-19 infections, 78 new deaths

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 booster vaccines to start soon amid Austr ..

COVID-19 booster vaccines to start soon amid Australia's battle against 3rd wave ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.