Russia reports record daily coronavirus deaths

Russia on Tuesday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll with 852 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours

Moscow, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Russia on Tuesday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll with 852 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours.

The new figures bring Russia's total deaths from Covid-19 to 205,531 -- the highest toll in Europe.