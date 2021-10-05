UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports Record Daily Coronavirus Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:14 PM

Russia reports record daily coronavirus deaths

Russia on Tuesday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll as cases linked to the Delta variant spike amid a lacklustre vaccination drive and few anti-virus restrictions

Moscow, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Russia on Tuesday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll as cases linked to the Delta variant spike amid a lacklustre vaccination drive and few anti-virus restrictions.

A government tally reported 895 fatalities over the past 24 hours, a record in Russia since the start of the pandemic.

The new figure brings total deaths from Covid-19 to 211,696 -- the highest in Europe.

Authorities have been accused of playing down the severity of the outbreak.

The surging infections have come without any real pandemic restrictions to limit the spread.

Russia, the world's fifth worst-hit country with more than seven million infections, has seen cases climb as vaccinations stall.

Moscow, the epicentre of Russia's outbreak, has experienced a spike over the past few weeks, with officials warning of rising hospital admissions.

Authorities say that the highly contagious Delta variant now accounts for all of the cases in the Russian capital.

Free jabs have been available since early December, but authorities have struggled to convince a vaccine-sceptic population to get immunised.

Independent polling shows that more than half of Russians do not plan on getting a shot.

As of Tuesday, only 29 percent of the population had been fully vaccinated, according to the Gogov website, which tallies Covid data from the regions.

Under a broader definition for deaths linked to the coronavirus, statistics agency Rosstat reported in August that Russia had seen more than 350,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe August December All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Singapore reports 2,475 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 2,475 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Georgia reports 867 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reports 867 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 German shares lose 0.79 pct Monday

German shares lose 0.79 pct Monday

3 minutes ago
 UK records another 35,077 coronavirus cases

UK records another 35,077 coronavirus cases

3 minutes ago
 Hunerkada opens admission in music learning progra ..

Hunerkada opens admission in music learning programs

5 minutes ago
 Kenya confirms bid for 2025 world athletics champi ..

Kenya confirms bid for 2025 world athletics championships

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.