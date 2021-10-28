Russia Reports Record Daily Covid Cases, Deaths
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:56 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Russia on Thursday reported record numbers of daily coronavirus cases and deaths as Moscow shut down non-essential services for 11 days to combat the surge in infections.
The official government tally reported 40,096 new cases and 1,159 fatalities, as Europe's hardest-hit country struggles with low vaccination rates.
