Russia reports record daily Covid cases, deaths

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Russia on Thursday reported record numbers of daily coronavirus cases and deaths as Moscow shut down non-essential services for 11 days to combat the surge in infections.

The official government tally reported 40,096 new cases and 1,159 fatalities, as Europe's hardest-hit country struggles with low vaccination rates.

