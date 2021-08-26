UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports Record Daily Virus Deaths: Official Tally

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 02:48 PM

Russia reports record daily virus deaths: official tally

:Russia on Thursday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll with 820 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Russia on Thursday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll with 820 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours.

The new figures bring Russia's total fatalities from Covid-19 to 179,243 -- the highest toll in Europe.

Related Topics

Russia Europe From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to share Govt's three-year performance report t ..

PM to share Govt's three-year performance report today

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan is likely to be moved off from travel red ..

Pakistan is likely to be moved off from travel red list of UK

29 minutes ago
 Over thousand needy people avail free quality meal ..

Over thousand needy people avail free quality meal at G-9 Langar Khana

2 minutes ago
 Macron Invites Tajik President to Visit France - E ..

Macron Invites Tajik President to Visit France - Elysee Palace

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Committed to Gas Pipeline Project With Tu ..

Pakistan Committed to Gas Pipeline Project With Turkmenistan - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 TOLO's Reporter, Cameraman Beaten by Taliban Milit ..

TOLO's Reporter, Cameraman Beaten by Taliban Militants While on Duty in Kabul

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.