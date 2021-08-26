Russia reports record daily virus deaths: official tally

:Russia on Thursday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll with 820 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours

The new figures bring Russia's total fatalities from Covid-19 to 179,243 -- the highest toll in Europe.