Russia Reports Record Daily Virus Deaths: Official Tally
Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 04:13 PM
Moscow, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Russia on Friday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll with 828 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours.
The new figures bring Russia's total deaths from Covid-19 to 202,273 -- the highest toll in Europe.