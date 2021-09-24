Russia reports record daily virus deaths: official tally

Russia on Friday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll with 828 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours

Moscow, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Russia on Friday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll with 828 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours.

The new figures bring Russia's total deaths from Covid-19 to 202,273 -- the highest toll in Europe.