Russia reports record number of daily COVID-19 cases, deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Russia has registered 37,141 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, a record high since the pandemic hit the country last year, taking the national tally to 8,168,305, the official monitoring and response center said Friday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 1,064, the highest daily count, to 228,453. Recoveries increased by 25,453 to 7,117,060.

Moscow has reported 8,166 new cases, taking the city's caseload to 1,753,847.

The level of herd immunity against the corona-virus in Russia has reached 45.7 percent, the center said.