Russia reports record virus death toll

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Russia on Wednesday reported its highest daily coronavirus toll with 135 fatalities as the number of infections surpassed 300,000.

Health authorities reported a total of 2,972 deaths while the number of infections hit 308,705 after 8,764 new cases were registered, the lowest daily increase since May 1.