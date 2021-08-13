Russia Reports Record Virus Deaths Second Day In A Row
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:14 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Russia on Friday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll for a second day running, with 815 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours.
The new figures bring Russia's total fatalities from Covid-19 to 168,864 -- the highest toll in Europe.