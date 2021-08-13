UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports Record Virus Deaths Second Day In A Row

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:14 PM

Russia reports record virus deaths second day in a row

Russia on Friday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll for a second day running, with 815 fatalities reported over the past 24 hour

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Russia on Friday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll for a second day running, with 815 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours.

The new figures bring Russia's total fatalities from Covid-19 to 168,864 -- the highest toll in Europe.

Related Topics

Russia Europe From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Serbian cave hermit gets Covid-19 jab, urges other ..

Serbian cave hermit gets Covid-19 jab, urges others to follow

2 minutes ago
 Israelis Aged Over 50 Can Receive Third COVID-19 S ..

Israelis Aged Over 50 Can Receive Third COVID-19 Shot - Health Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Advisory for growers of Soybean

Advisory for growers of Soybean

2 minutes ago
 Firefighters bring northeastern Spain blaze under ..

Firefighters bring northeastern Spain blaze under control

2 minutes ago
  Sharjeel Memon allowed to travel abroad to meet ..

 Sharjeel Memon allowed to travel abroad to meet his daughter

24 minutes ago
 Nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorr ..

Nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorrow

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.