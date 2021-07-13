Russia says 300 mn Sputnik V doses to be produced in India per year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Tuesday a deal had been struck with Indian vaccine maker the Serum Institute to produce 300 million doses annually.

"The parties intend to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine in India per year with the first batch expected in September 2021," the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.