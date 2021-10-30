Russia Says Its Diplomats Vaccinated With Russian Shot Face Discrimination in Some States

Russian diplomats who are vaccinated with Russian coronavirus vaccine face discrimination in some countries, the country's foreign ministry told Sputnik

Recent media reports suggested that foreign diplomats who were vaccinated with shots that are not certified in Russia failed to obtain QR codes that are needed to access some public places.

"Regarding this, we would like to note that the governments of some foreign countries introduced travel rules during quarantine that complicate the work of Russian diplomatic offices abroad and put staff at our missions at a disadvantage," the ministry said.

This can be seen as "de facto discrimination of (Russian) diplomats and their families who are vaccinated with Russian coronavirus vaccines," the ministry said. They face restrictions in their work and daily life because they cannot get access to special passes.