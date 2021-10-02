UrduPoint.com

Russia Sees 25,219 Daily COVID-19 Cases, 886 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 01:44 PM

Russia saw 25,219 new COVID-19 cases and 886 virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the national crisis response center said on Saturday morning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Russia saw 25,219 new COVID-19 cases and 886 virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the national crisis response center said on Saturday morning.

The biggest share of new cases was recorded in Moscow.

A further 4,032 infections were confirmed in the capital, with 67 patients dying. St. Petersburg reported 2,494 new infections and 59 deaths.

The country has recorded 7,560,767 million coronavirus cases since the outbreak began early last year. A total 209,028 people died of the virus.

