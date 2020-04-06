Russia sees highest spike of 954 new cases of COVID-19

Russian authorities reported on Monday the record 954 new coronavirus cases registered over the last 24 hours

A total of 6,343 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the country so far, Russia's emergency team said in a statement.

The death toll remains relatively low with two more deaths since Sunday and 47 fatalities since the coronavirus broke out in Russia, the statement said.

The number of recovered people rose to 406 after 51 more got over the COVID-19 disease, it said.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the coronavirus has spread to 183 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 1.2 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll above 69,000 and over 264,000 recoveries.