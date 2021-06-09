Russia Sees Surge In Virus Cases Amid Slow Vaccine Drive
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:46 PM
Moscow (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia on Wednesday reported a spike in the number of coronavirus infections as officials struggle to encourage Russians to get vaccinated.
A government tally reported 10,407 new coronavirus infections across the country, the highest since March 14.
Moscow, the worst-hit city in Russia, also saw a surge in new infections, registering the highest number of daily cases since January 16.
Russia has been among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic with the sixth-highest number of cases in the world.