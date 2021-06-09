UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sees Surge In Virus Cases Amid Slow Vaccine Drive

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:46 PM

Russia sees surge in virus cases amid slow vaccine drive

Russia on Wednesday reported a spike in the number of coronavirus infections as officials struggle to encourage Russians to get vaccinated

Moscow (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia on Wednesday reported a spike in the number of coronavirus infections as officials struggle to encourage Russians to get vaccinated.

A government tally reported 10,407 new coronavirus infections across the country, the highest since March 14.

Moscow, the worst-hit city in Russia, also saw a surge in new infections, registering the highest number of daily cases since January 16.

Russia has been among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic with the sixth-highest number of cases in the world.

Related Topics

World Russia January March Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAECA holds awareness seminar for students of Goma ..

6 minutes ago

Polish Miners Gather for Major Protest Outside EU ..

7 minutes ago

ECC approves $1bn to procure Covid-19 vaccine: Sou ..

34 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,179 new COVID-19 cases, 2,151 reco ..

38 minutes ago

DEWA completes 92% of AED23.1 million water pumpin ..

53 minutes ago

Iran: powerful Shiite Muslim nation with regional ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.