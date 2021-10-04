Russia Suspending Public Events Because of COVID-19 Pandemic - Watchdog

Public events throughout Russia are canceled due to the growing coronavirus incidence, Anna Popova, the head of the national consumer rights protection watchdog, announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Public events throughout Russia are canceled due to the growing coronavirus incidence, Anna Popova, the head of the national consumer rights protection watchdog, announced on Monday.

"Mass events are suspended throughout the country.

They are held only in accordance with a decree of a chief sanitary doctor, depending on the epidemic process trends," Popova told the governmental coronavirus response coordination council.

There is no single region in Russia where events with over 3,000 participants are authorized. Events with 1,000-3,000 participants are only allowed in two regions, Popova added.