Russia Suspends Iranian Citizens Entry, Visa Issuance Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The Russian government requested on Friday suspension of entry for Iranian citizens to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), also ordering that visa issuance for Iranians be suspended.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has reached 245, with 16 fatalities.

"From midnight of February 28, 2020, Moscow time, the Russian Federal Security Council should temporarily suspend admission through the state border of the Russian Federation of citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran arriving in the Russian Federation for studying, working, for personal, touristic or transit purposes," the Russian cabinet's decree read.

The cabinet also tasked the Russian Foreign Ministry with suspending processing and issuance of working, private, student, tourist and transit visas for Iranian citizens, and with annulling the previously issued visas.

Electronic visa issuance for Iranian nationals will also be suspended.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran should be briefed on the envisioned measures, and it should be stressed that this is motivated by special circumstances and that the measures are only temporary," the decree read on.