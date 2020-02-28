UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Suspends Iranian Citizens Entry, Visa Issuance Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Decree

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:21 PM

Russia Suspends Iranian Citizens Entry, Visa Issuance Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Decree

The Russian government requested on Friday suspension of entry for Iranian citizens to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), also ordering that visa issuance for Iranians be suspended

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The Russian government requested on Friday suspension of entry for Iranian citizens to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), also ordering that visa issuance for Iranians be suspended.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has reached 245, with 16 fatalities.

"From midnight of February 28, 2020, Moscow time, the Russian Federal Security Council should temporarily suspend admission through the state border of the Russian Federation of citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran arriving in the Russian Federation for studying, working, for personal, touristic or transit purposes," the Russian cabinet's decree read.

The cabinet also tasked the Russian Foreign Ministry with suspending processing and issuance of working, private, student, tourist and transit visas for Iranian citizens, and with annulling the previously issued visas.

Electronic visa issuance for Iranian nationals will also be suspended.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran should be briefed on the envisioned measures, and it should be stressed that this is motivated by special circumstances and that the measures are only temporary," the decree read on.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Student February Visa Border 2020 From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Korean Air to cut flights on U.S. routes next mont ..

1 minute ago

Berlin film fest sheds light on global inequality

1 minute ago

NATO to hold urgent talks after Turkish troops kil ..

1 minute ago

WHO warns against 'fatal' complacency in global co ..

1 minute ago

France reports 20 new cases of coronavirus

4 minutes ago

Turkey says will not stop refugees who 'want to go ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.