Russia Suspends Vaccination Under National Immunization Schedule Due To COVID-19- Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:54 PM

A decision has been made in Russia to suspend vaccination under the national immunization schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) A decision has been made in Russia to suspend vaccination under the national immunization schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said on Tuesday.

"As the coronavirus epidemic is ongoing, and there is quite a high load on immunity, a decision has been made to suspend [vaccination under] the immunization schedule, since any vaccine has a certain effect on a person's immune system," Gridnev said at a meeting of the upper house's committee for social policy.

He stressed the importance of creating a vaccine against the coronavirus, noting that a decision on the resumption of vaccination under the national immunization schedule will be made when this vaccine is ready.

