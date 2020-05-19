Russia Suspends Vaccination Under National Immunization Schedule Due to COVID-19- Official

A decision has been made in Russia to suspend vaccination under the national immunization schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said on Tuesday

"As the coronavirus epidemic is ongoing, and there is quite a high load on immunity, a decision has been made to suspend [vaccination under] the immunization schedule, since any vaccine has a certain effect on a person's immune system," Gridnev said at a meeting of the upper house's committee for social policy.

He stressed the importance of creating a vaccine against the coronavirus, noting that a decision on the resumption of vaccination under the national immunization schedule will be made when this vaccine is ready.