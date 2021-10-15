Russia, Thailand Consider Possibility of Supplying Russian Vaccines to Bangkok - Moscow

Russia and Thailand are exploring the possibility of supplying Russian COVID-19 vaccines to Bangkok, there is also interest in technologies for vaccine production, Nikolay Nozdrev, the Third Asia Department head at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russia and Thailand are exploring the possibility of supplying Russian COVID-19 vaccines to Bangkok, there is also interest in technologies for vaccine production, Nikolay Nozdrev, the Third Asia Department head at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

"At present, the possibility of supplying Russian medicines against COVID-19 to Thailand is being considered, which will become possible after the completion of the procedure for official registration of domestic (Russian) vaccines by the local regulator. The relevant structures of the two countries are constantly discussing issues of cooperation in the field of combating infectious diseases," Nozdrev said, adding that Bangkok "shows interest in the technologies for the production of our vaccines, as well as various types of test systems developed in Russia."