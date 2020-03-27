Russia To Close Restaurants, Cafes From Saturday
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:27 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Russian government has ordered all cafes and restaurants to close for a week from Saturday to stem the spread of the coronavirus infection.
Russian regions are to "halt the activities of public food service organisations," except for delivery services, a government decree said on Friday.