Russia To Close Restaurants, Cafes From Saturday

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:27 PM

Russia to close restaurants, cafes from Saturday

The Russian government has ordered all cafes and restaurants to close for a week from Saturday to stem the spread of the coronavirus infection

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Russian government has ordered all cafes and restaurants to close for a week from Saturday to stem the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Russian regions are to "halt the activities of public food service organisations," except for delivery services, a government decree said on Friday.

