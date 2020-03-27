Russia to close restaurants, cafes from Saturday

The Russian government has ordered all cafes and restaurants to close for a week from Saturday to stem the spread of the coronavirus infection

Russian regions are to "halt the activities of public food service organisations," except for delivery services, a government decree said on Friday.