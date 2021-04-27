Russia to Continue Contacts on Sputnik V Vaccine With Brazil - Kremlin

Russia will continue contacts with Brazil on the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and will certainly provide all the necessary information on the vaccine to the Brazilian health regulator that rejected a regional government's import request over lack of data, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russia will continue contacts with Brazil on the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and will certainly provide all the necessary information on the vaccine to the Brazilian health regulator that rejected a regional government's import request over lack of data, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund is in charge of negotiations on vaccine deliveries abroad, and of "meeting the huge global demand for Sputnik V", the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"Contacts will continue. If some information is missing, it will be certainly provided, there should not be any doubt," Peskov told reporters.