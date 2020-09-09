Russia to Document Potential Adverse Reactions to Sputnik Vaccine - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russia will put data on potential adverse reactions to the Sputnik V vaccine in a special document, the Heath Ministry said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the post-registration trial of the coronavirus vaccine began in Moscow.

The volunteers will be monitored with a special application, and the data on their state will be put on a special document.