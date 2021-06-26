Russia Ushers In First Batches of Single-Dose Sputnik Light Vaccine - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sputnik Light single-component vaccine against COVID-19 started to be introduced into domestic public use, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) The Sputnik Light single-component vaccine against COVID-19 started to be introduced into domestic public use, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.

"The control phase was finished yesterday. The first series of the Sputnik Light vaccine were produced and introduced into civilian circulation," Murashko told journalists.

The minister specified that about 2.

5 million vaccine doses will become available to be administered to people by late June, while the production rate will be increased. He commended the progress and effects of the Russian vaccination drive.

"[There is] already a very important result of the vaccination. Like many countries, we focused the initial stage of the vaccination on people over 60. Today we see in the statistics that the COVID-19 occurrence and mortality among people over 60 years have significantly decreased," the minister said.