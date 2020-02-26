UrduPoint.com
Russia Warns Against Travel To Italy, Iran, SKorea Over Virus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:42 PM

Russia on Wednesday warned against travel to Italy, South Korea and Iran so as to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Russia on Wednesday warned against travel to Italy, South Korea and Iran so as to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Noting the spike in cases in the three countries, consumer safety regulator Rospotrebnadzor urged Russians to avoid travel there "until the epidemiological situation stabilised".

More than 1,100 people have been infected in South Korea -- the hardest-hit area outside of China -- and 11 people died.

Iran has emerged as another hotspot, with 15 deaths out of nearly 100 reported infections. Italy has recorded 11 deaths and more than 300 coronavirus cases.

The disease has now reached dozens of countries, with Austria, Croatia and Switzerland the latest to declare cases.

The virus has killed more than 2,700 people and infected over 78,000 in China where it originated.

Russia repatriated eight passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, three of whom were infected. Two Chinese citizens in Russia were also infected and treated in Siberia.

Moscow has imposed a near blanket ban on Chinese visitors over coronavirus fears and has recommended against travel to China.

