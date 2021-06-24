UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Will Never Use COVID-19 Vaccines For Political Purposes - Security Council Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:21 PM

Russia Will Never Use COVID-19 Vaccines for Political Purposes - Security Council Chief

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev stressed on Thursday that the country would never use coronavirus vaccines to fulfill some political purposes, unlike the West

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev stressed on Thursday that the country would never use coronavirus vaccines to fulfill some political purposes, unlike the West.

Russia will keep providing humanitarian COVID-19-related assistance to foreign counties, "regardless of their geographic location, size and political influence," the security council chief noted.

"Russia will never use vaccines for political purposes, while some Western countries do this, unfortunately,"� Patrushev said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horn t ..

37 seconds ago

Russian Security Council Chief Says NATO Showed St ..

55 seconds ago

Russia's FSB Arrests Simferopol Resident Collectin ..

56 seconds ago

Rossiya Segodnya Receives 80th Birthday Wishes Fro ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 38 lives during last 24 in Pakista ..

32 minutes ago

Construction of Aladin Park and Pavilion end Club ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.