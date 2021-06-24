Russia Will Never Use COVID-19 Vaccines for Political Purposes - Security Council Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev stressed on Thursday that the country would never use coronavirus vaccines to fulfill some political purposes, unlike the West.

Russia will keep providing humanitarian COVID-19-related assistance to foreign counties, "regardless of their geographic location, size and political influence," the security council chief noted.

"Russia will never use vaccines for political purposes, while some Western countries do this, unfortunately,"� Patrushev said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.