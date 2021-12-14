Russia Yet to Provide WHO With All Required Sputnik V Data - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

Russia has been working with the World Health Organization to help it fill in the missing data about the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

"We indeed have not provided some essential data yet because we differed on what information it should be and how it should be submitted... So we have been adapting to the requirements," he said.

Peskov told reporters that Russia continues to make all necessary efforts to obtain the WHO's stamp of approval for the two-shot viral vector vaccine, stressing that the country is hoping for a "positive outcome."

The UN health agency put Sputnik V's emergency use listing process on hold in the fall, saying its dossier was incomplete. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in early October that there were no obstacles left for the drug's registration and all that remained was technicalities.