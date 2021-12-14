UrduPoint.com

Russia Yet To Provide WHO With All Required Sputnik V Data - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 04:56 PM

Russia Yet to Provide WHO With All Required Sputnik V Data - Spokesman

Russia has been working with the World Health Organization to help it fill in the missing data about the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russia has been working with the World Health Organization to help it fill in the missing data about the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We indeed have not provided some essential data yet because we differed on what information it should be and how it should be submitted... So we have been adapting to the requirements," he said.

Peskov told reporters that Russia continues to make all necessary efforts to obtain the WHO's stamp of approval for the two-shot viral vector vaccine, stressing that the country is hoping for a "positive outcome."

The UN health agency put Sputnik V's emergency use listing process on hold in the fall, saying its dossier was incomplete. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in early October that there were no obstacles left for the drug's registration and all that remained was technicalities.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia October All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

8 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Tro ..

Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops Partake in Drills in Ukrai ..

5 minutes ago
 51 new corona cases reported in Punjab

51 new corona cases reported in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart con ..

Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart condition

5 minutes ago
 Armed groups clash in south Libya

Armed groups clash in south Libya

7 minutes ago
 PTI Mayor candidate asks people to reject mafias, ..

PTI Mayor candidate asks people to reject mafias, hereditary politics

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.