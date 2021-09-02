Russian Biomedical Agency Develops Quick Tests for Jota, Lambda COVID-19 Strains

The Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) created rapid tests capable of detecting Jota and Lambda coronavirus strains in people, the FMBA chief, Veronika Skvortsova, said on Thursday

"We have developed quick tests for detecting specific virus strains, including the latest variants of the Delta and Delta+.

Now we have developed [tests for] the Jota and Lambda strains," Skvortsova stated at an Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) session.

