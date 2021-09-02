UrduPoint.com

Russian Biomedical Agency Develops Quick Tests For Jota, Lambda COVID-19 Strains

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:21 PM

The Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) created rapid tests capable of detecting Jota and Lambda coronavirus strains in people, the FMBA chief, Veronika Skvortsova, said on Thursday

"We have developed quick tests for detecting specific virus strains, including the latest variants of the Delta and Delta+.

Now we have developed [tests for] the Jota and Lambda strains," Skvortsova stated at an Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) session.

The sixth edition of the EEF, which is taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

