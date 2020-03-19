UrduPoint.com
Russian Cabinet Designates Dubai As Exception For Flights From Moscow Amid COVID-19 Ban

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:31 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has ordered that Dubai be designated as an exception, instead of Abu Dhabi, for direct flights between Russia and the United Arab Emirates amid limited air traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic, beginning on Friday, the Russian cabinet said in a statement.

"The Russian Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency were instructed to partially amend the Russian government's order dated March 18, 2020 to ensure a temporary restriction on passenger flights between Russia and the United Arab Emirates, with the exception of ... regular Moscow-Dubai flights (and back) operated via Sheremetyevo International Airport (Terminal F), from midnight Moscow time on March 20, 2020 [21:00 GMT on March 19]," the statement read.

Chartered flights for evacuation purposes will also be exempt from the new regulation, according to the text.

