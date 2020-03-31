Russian Cabinet Orders Moscow Mayor to Monitor Quarantine Compliance Via Mobile Operators

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday to control people's compliance with quarantine rules in the capital via mobile operators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday to control people's compliance with quarantine rules in the capital via mobile operators.

According to the latest data, Moscow accounts for 1,613 COVID-19 cases and 11 fatalities. On Sunday, all residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region were ordered to self-isolate.

They are now allowed to leave their homes only to go to work � if absolutely necessary � buy essential products, receive urgent medical treatment or walk their dogs.

"Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin is being tasked with ensuring control over citizens' compliance with the quarantine regime in Moscow through mobile operators and services of the official portal of the mayor and the Moscow government," the cabinet said in a statement.

The COVID-19 case count in Russia has jumped by 500 over the past 24 hours to 2,337. A total of 17 people have died.