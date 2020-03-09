Russian Citizen Diagnosed With COVID-19 in United Arab Emirates - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) A Russian national in the United Arab Emirates has been found to be infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Emirates News Agency reported on Monday, citing the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry added that 13 other new cases had been registered. The infections were found in four UAE nationals, three Italian citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, two Nepalese nationals, an Indian citizen and a Syrian national.

Earlier in March, two Russian cyclists in the UAE were found to be infected with COVID-19.