Russian Civil Aviation Watchdog Says Sees Risks Of Airlines Going Bankrupt Amid COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:07 PM

The Russian civil aviation watchdog sees risks of the country's airlines going bankrupt amid restrictions caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Deputy Minister of Transport Alexander Neradko said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Russian civil aviation watchdog sees risks of the country's airlines going bankrupt amid restrictions caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Deputy Minister of Transport Alexander Neradko said Tuesday.

According to Neradko, the lower revenue from international routes curbed by travel restrictions and ruble exchange rate could cause the airlines and other civil aviation organizations to go bankrupt.

Airlines could lose over 100 billion rubles, or roughly $1.4 billion, Neradko said.

