Russian confirms 39,400 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Russia registered 39,400 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 8,834,495, the official monitoring and response center said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide COVID-19 death toll grew by 1,190 to 248,004, and recoveries increased by 25,582 to 7,587,560.

Moscow reported 4,982 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the capital's case number to 1,866,606.

Over 60 million Russian citizens have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Friday, and more than 57 million of them have been fully vaccinated.