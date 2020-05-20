UrduPoint.com
Russian COVID-19 Cases Exceed 300,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:42 PM

Russia has confirmed 8,764 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 308,705, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Wednesday

The single-day increase has fallen below 10,000 for five consecutive days, the center's data showed.

The death toll grew by a daily record of 135 to 2,972, while 85,392 people have now recovered, including a record of 9,262 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, confirmed 2,699 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 152,306.

Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Wednesday that 273,953 people had been under medical observation as of Tuesday.

More than 7.5 million lab tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country so far, it added.

