Russian COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 7,500

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Russia has registered a total of 7,497 cases of COVID-19 in 81 out of 85 regions of the country as of Tuesday, with the number of infected rising by a new daily record of 1,154, up from 954 a day before, official data showed.

The death toll rose to 58, up from 47 a day before, while 494 people have recovered so far, including 88 in the last 24 hours, Russia's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

Moscow, the worst hit part of the country, confirmed 697 new cases in the last 24 hours, with the total number of infected rising to 5,181 in the Russian capital.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin extended paid leave for all residents until the end of April, and most of Russia's 85 regions have introduced mandatory self-isolation for all residents for the period.