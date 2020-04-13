UrduPoint.com
Russian COVID-19 Cases Shoot To 18,328

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:35 PM

Ussia has registered a total of 18,328 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, with the number of infected rising by a new daily record of 2,558, latest official data showed

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Russia has registered a total of 18,328 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, with the number of infected rising by a new daily record of 2,558, latest official data showed.

The death toll is now 148, with 1,470 people having recovered so far, including 179 in the last 24 hours, Russia's corona-virus response center said in a statement.

Moscow, the worst hit part of the country, confirmed 1,355 new cases in the last 24 hours, with the total number of infected rising to 11,513.

To prevent the spread of corona-virus, President Vladimir Putin extended paid leave for all residents until the end of April. Nearly all regions have introduced mandatory self-isolation for all residents.

Some regions have slightly eased isolation rules in recent days, with the Moscow region on Monday introducing passes for people wishing to go out for any other reason than walking their dog or visiting the nearest supermarket or pharmacy.

