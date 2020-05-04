Russian COVID-19 cases surpass 145,000

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Russia has reported 10,581 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections rising to 145,268 as of Monday, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

The death toll from the pandemic in Russia has increased by 76 to 1,356, while 18,095 people have recovered including 1,456 over the last 24 hours, the statement said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, confirmed 5,795 new cases in the period, bringing its total to 74,401.

Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Monday that 217,607 people were under medical observation as of Sunday.