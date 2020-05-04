UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian COVID-19 Cases Surpass 145,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:55 PM

Russian COVID-19 cases surpass 145,000

Russia has reported 10,581 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections rising to 145,268 as of Monday, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Russia has reported 10,581 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections rising to 145,268 as of Monday, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

The death toll from the pandemic in Russia has increased by 76 to 1,356, while 18,095 people have recovered including 1,456 over the last 24 hours, the statement said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, confirmed 5,795 new cases in the period, bringing its total to 74,401.

Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Monday that 217,607 people were under medical observation as of Sunday.

Related Topics

Russia Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Norwegian Air Shuttle shareholders approve rescue ..

3 minutes ago

Germany Urges China for Transparency on COVID-19 O ..

3 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics invests 5.3 tln won in R&D in ..

7 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai postponed by one year to Oct 2021: ..

3 minutes ago

Prosecutors Begin Investigating Demolition of Red ..

3 minutes ago

Irfan bags his 30th Guinness World Record

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.